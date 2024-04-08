Ed Sheeran, Shubman Gill’s banter-filled Mumbai getaway was all about cricket, food and SRK!

ANI

Ed Sheeran, the global music sensation, recently took a laid-back trip to Mumbai and shared glimpses of the day out on his YouTube channel.

Accompanied by cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat, Sheeran explored the bustling streets, played cricket and savoured local delicacies, creating memorable moments along the way. The trio indulged in a quintessential Indian experience and engaged in light-hearted banter.

