 Family taken aback by firing incident at Galaxy apartment, says Arbaaz Khan

Family taken aback by firing incident at Galaxy apartment, says Arbaaz Khan

Two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the actor’s house on early Sunday morning

Mumbai, April 15

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan on Monday issued a statement on behalf of the family over the firing incident outside their Galaxy apartment residence, terming it as “disturbing and unnerving”, and said they are cooperating with the police.

Two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the actor’s house here on early Sunday morning around 5 am before fleeing the spot, according to police.

“The recent incident of firing by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of Salim Khan’s family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place,” Arbaaz said in the statement posted on Instagram.

Arbaaz said some people claiming to be close to the family were making “loose statements to the media” and calling the incident a “publicity stunt”, which is not true as they had not spoken to the media.

“At this time, the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support,” the statement read.

Security outside the superstar’s residence was stepped up and the police collected footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the house to identify the persons after the incident, the police said.

According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against “unidentified persons” under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Salman Khan in the wake of the firing and assured support.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Salman Khan was received at his office, following which the Mumbai police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. 

