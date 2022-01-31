Fans celebrate Kapil Sharma’s OTT debut

Kapil Sharma’s first ever stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet premiered on Netflix recently and it is safe to say that he is not done yet!
To celebrate Kapil Sharma and his special, Netflix organised a fan event with the ace comedian and a very special host - Kusha Kapila.
At the event, the tables turned and fans got the chance to interact with Kapil, share their opinions and express their love. Raveena Tandon and Harbhajan Singh surprised Kapil with heartfelt messages. The famous cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, “Kapil jaisa koi ho sakta hai kya? Kapil ek hai aur ek hi rahega. You are number one brother.” Raveena Tandon called Kapil “a mast mast cheez”! She added, “Maine apka stand-up dekha, it was superb. Kya eventful journey rahi aap ki.”
