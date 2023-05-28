 Irrfan Khan's son Babil promises to 'strive harder' as he wins Best Debut Actor award for 'Qala' at IIFA : The Tribune India

Irrfan Khan's son Babil promises to 'strive harder' as he wins Best Debut Actor award for 'Qala' at IIFA

The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles

Irrfan Khan's son Babil promises to 'strive harder' as he wins Best Debut Actor award for 'Qala' at IIFA

Babil Khan at the IIFA Award ceremony. ANI



ANI

Abu Dhabi, May 28

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Saturday, won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Qala' at the IIFA 2023.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared the news on their official handle and wrote, "The beginning of an incredible journey for Babil Khan as he receives the IIFA trophy for 'Best Debut (Male)' for his nuanced acting in the film Qala." 

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

While expressing gratitude, Babil said, "You debut only once and to be acknowledged for that is absolutely motivating. I will strive harder and wish harder, I am banking on everyone's love and blessing now to win the best actor for IIFA in the future."

Babil took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen holding the golden trophy.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. It is helmed by Anvita Dutt.

The film also starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next and in YRF's upcoming web show 'The Railway Men'. 

#Babil Khan #IIFA 2023 #irrfan khan #Qala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

2
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

3
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

4
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

5
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

6
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

7
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

8
Punjab

Tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

9
Nation

Repeal ordinance or it'll be defeated in Parliament: K Chandrasekhar Rao

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Nation

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Protesters were trying to move towards the new Parliament bu...

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Termed the act as 'shame on the government'

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example ...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot