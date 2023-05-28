Irrfan Khan's son Babil promises to 'strive harder' as he wins Best Debut Actor award for 'Qala' at IIFA

ANI

Abu Dhabi, May 28

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Saturday, won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Qala' at the IIFA 2023.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared the news on their official handle and wrote, "The beginning of an incredible journey for Babil Khan as he receives the IIFA trophy for 'Best Debut (Male)' for his nuanced acting in the film Qala."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

While expressing gratitude, Babil said, "You debut only once and to be acknowledged for that is absolutely motivating. I will strive harder and wish harder, I am banking on everyone's love and blessing now to win the best actor for IIFA in the future."

Babil took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen holding the golden trophy.

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala' is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The film is about Qala's tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. It is helmed by Anvita Dutt.

The film also starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

In the upcoming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next and in YRF's upcoming web show 'The Railway Men'.

#Babil Khan #IIFA 2023 #irrfan khan #Qala