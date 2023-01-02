Jr NTR to start shooting his 30th film in February

ANI
Mumbai, January 2
Actor Jr NTR, who enthralled the audience with his terrific performance in 'RRR', is all set to start shooting for his 30th film in February.
As per Variety, Jr NTR's 30th film will be a revenge drama.
Plot details are under wraps and the film has the cryptic tagline: "When courage turns into a disease... fear is the only cure." Koratala Siva will helm the project, who earlier directed 'Acharya' starring megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan.
The film will be produced by Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts ('Bimbisara') and Yuvasudha Arts respectively and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.
Anirudh Ravichander ('Vikram') will compose the music, the cinematography will be by R. Rathnavelu ('Sarileru Neekevvaru').
The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024. The film will be made in the Telugu language. Also, it is likely to be dubbed into all the major Indian language groups for release.
Jr NTR is also expected to work with filmmaker Prashant Neel, who directed blockbuster films 'K.G.F: Chapter 1' (2018) and 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' (2022).
