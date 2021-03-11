Kangana Ranaut roasted for attending Arpita Khan's Eid party, netizens say, 'who let this 'secular' enter'?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 5

Actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had on Tuesday hosted mega Eid party, which was attended by end number of starts from Bollywood.

From Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and many other A-listers of B-town attended the bash.

Among the guests, Kangana Ranaut, too, marked her presence in a white sharara.

However, Kangana's presence did not go down well with the netizens as the ‘Queen’ star has been often seen making fun of Bollywood's A-listers and their lifestyle and their parties.

Netizens trolled her brutally soon after Kangana's video was up on social media.

Also, another reason for the backlash was Kangana’s controversial statements time and again against Muslims and then celebrating their festival.

While a user compared her with a Chameleon for changing colours. Another one called it a strategic move to promote her upcoming film, Dhaakad, slated to be released on May 20, 2022.

Shocked by the same, a user commented, "Now her movie is up for release. She wants to lick Salman khan's feet.

Kangana Ranaut had a few months back taken a jibe at an commercial advt on kanyadaan that featured Alia Bhatt, as a bride. Kangana Ranaut had reacted to the commercial and had asked the brand not to mix it with 'religion'.