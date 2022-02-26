Kangana Ranaut seems to have appreciated Gangubai Kathiawadi after bashing Alia in an old post

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

Kangana Ranaut is known to be a brash and straight-forward actress when it comes to either reviewing movies or having a point of view, on social issues that are prevalent across.

In one of Kangana’s recently uploaded Instagram stories, she seems to have hailed the performance of Alia Bhatt in her recent release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’

She wrote in her Instagram story, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great. Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.”

Kangana had earlier slammed Alia, after seeing promo and posters of the movie. She in fact called Alia a ‘bimbo’ and her director father Mahesh Bhatt ‘a movie mafia’.

She earlier wrote in her Instagram story, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...”

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on February 25 and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie grossed around 10 crore on the opening day.

