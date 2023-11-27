Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

Chandigarh, November 27
Actor Karan Deol has turned a year older and as he celebrates his special day, his family and the fans showered him with so much love. To express his gratitude, Karan took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with his grandfather-legendary veteran actor Dharmendra and wife Drisha Acharya. The actor also penned a heartfelt caption that reads, “Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed with all the love! Thank you everyone for the heartwarming birthday wishes. Your love has made my day extra special!”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Drisha Acharya shared a mushy birthday wish for husband Karan Deol. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochromatic couple photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday (accompanied by a red heart emoji)."
Brother Rajveer Deol posted childhood picture where the duo can be seen giggling as they look innocently into the camera. There’s no doubt that they nailed the traditional Pahari caps. Wishing his ‘Rocky’ brother, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Rocky @imkarandeol”.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Father Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle and shared a a wholesome picture from Karan’s wedding as they looked absolutely dapper in ethnic wear, he captioned the picture, “Love u my son. Happy Birthday,”.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Karan Deol is Sunny Deol's older son and recently got married in Mumbai.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three
Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on
Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...
Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...
Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara
The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...
MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized
The narcotics recovered is valued around Rs 30 lakh, say pol...