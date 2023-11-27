Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 27

Actor Karan Deol has turned a year older and as he celebrates his special day, his family and the fans showered him with so much love. To express his gratitude, Karan took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with his grandfather-legendary veteran actor Dharmendra and wife Drisha Acharya. The actor also penned a heartfelt caption that reads, “Feeling truly blessed and overwhelmed with all the love! Thank you everyone for the heartwarming birthday wishes. Your love has made my day extra special!”

Drisha Acharya shared a mushy birthday wish for husband Karan Deol. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable monochromatic couple photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday (accompanied by a red heart emoji)."

Brother Rajveer Deol posted childhood picture where the duo can be seen giggling as they look innocently into the camera. There’s no doubt that they nailed the traditional Pahari caps. Wishing his ‘Rocky’ brother, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Rocky @imkarandeol”.

Father Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle and shared a a wholesome picture from Karan’s wedding as they looked absolutely dapper in ethnic wear, he captioned the picture, “Love u my son. Happy Birthday,”.

Karan Deol is Sunny Deol's older son and recently got married in Mumbai.

