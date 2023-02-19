Karanvir invites specially abled people on his show’s set

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is receiving immense love and support from the viewers. Karanvir Sharma’s character Haider has been getting a lot of appreciation on and off the screen. The actor recently visited a restaurant in Mumbai, which is run by a group of specially abled people. Impressed by their motivation and dedication towards life, Karanvir decided to call them on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua.
Karanvir mentioned, “After I met them, I just wanted to do my bit to bring a smile to their faces. They are amazing chefs and truly hospitable, so I wanted to do the same for them. I invited them to the set, made them meet all the cast members and gave them an experience of our life at work. They truly deserve all the respect in the world.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Preparing Delhi Budget': Sisodia urges CBI to defer questioning in excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was summoned for questioning on ...
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against helping Russia, condemns its spy balloon
Holds talks with Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidel...
Air India Express flight from Dubai seeks airport assistance during landing
No emergency was declared by pilot, says source
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani terms abduction, murder of 2 men by cow vigilantes ‘barbaric’ and ‘uncivilised’
Charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found inside a burnt...