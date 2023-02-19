Karanvir invites specially abled people on his show’s set

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is receiving immense love and support from the viewers. Karanvir Sharma’s character Haider has been getting a lot of appreciation on and off the screen. The actor recently visited a restaurant in Mumbai, which is run by a group of specially abled people. Impressed by their motivation and dedication towards life, Karanvir decided to call them on the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua.

Karanvir mentioned, “After I met them, I just wanted to do my bit to bring a smile to their faces. They are amazing chefs and truly hospitable, so I wanted to do the same for them. I invited them to the set, made them meet all the cast members and gave them an experience of our life at work. They truly deserve all the respect in the world.”