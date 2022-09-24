Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have 'Maharashtrian meal day' and it was 'yum'

ANI
Mumbai, September 24
The Kapoor sisters had a hearty Maharashtrian meal today and going by the pictures, it sure looks like a feast for food lovers! Kareena and Karisma joined their nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for a Maharashtrian lunch on Saturday.
Karisma took to Instagram to share glimpse of what their lunch looked like. Well, as mentioned by her, the 'Thaali' had typical Maharashtrian serves like Jhunka, Bhakri, Ambadi Bhaji, Kothibir Vadi, Sol Kadhi, and Bhopvyache Bharit.
In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a white khadi co-ord set while her sister Karisma has donned a classic striped white kurta.
Karisma captioned the photo, "Maharashtrian meal day #Yumyum," before adding the names of the dishes mentioned above.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Karisma also shared a photo on her story wherein she is seen seated on a dining table with Kareena and Rujuta, devouring the delicious meal!
Both Kareena and Karisma have had Rujuta as their nutritionist for years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.
She also has started preparing for Hansal Mehta's film.
On the other hand, her sister Karisma is all set to come up with Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame.
