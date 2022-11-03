Kareena Kapoor enjoys lunch date with her ladies in London

ANI

London, November 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her lunch date with the ladies including her sister Karisma and Rima Jain.

The 'Good Newwz' actor took to her Instagram story and treated fans with a new picture from her London trip.

In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her aunt Rima Jain, Karisma and others.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Lunching with the ladies," with heart emoji.

Kareena is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London. Recently, shared a glimpse of how she is spending a day off from the shoot with her younger son Jeh.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen spending time with Jeh in the park. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in winter outfits. The 42-year-old actor was seen dressed in a blue denim shirt and jeans that she paired with a jacket and black boots. On the other hand, her little munchkin was seen wearing a grey outfit with half red jacket.

Jeh posed away from the camera and was seen amazed by the tall trees around him.

In one of the pictures, he was seen hugging and kissing the tree. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kiss a tree..Be free...Fall with the love of my life #Day off from work...Loving it."

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.

Apart from that, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated.

