Madame Tussauds India unveils Varun Dhawan’s wax figure

Madame Tussauds India revealed the wax figure of Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan on Wednesday. It is placed on the fourth floor of DLF Mall in Noida. Madame Tussauds India, which opened its doors to customers in July, is home to wax figures of the most beloved celebrities from the fields of sports, history, music, film and entertainment. The attraction is a favourite to get a glimpse of their favorite icons like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Justin Bieber and others. — TMS