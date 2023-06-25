Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone': 'My heart soars with pride'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 25

From being the brand ambassador of a global fashion brand Gucci to now making her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone', Indian actress Alia Bhatt is touching new heights globally. Alia play the antagonist Keya Dhawan in the film, the trailer of which was unveiled during Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event in Brazil.

Take a look:

Amidst all of the new achievements, the one person who is beaming with joy is Alia Bhatt's proud father Mahesh Bhatt. During a recent interview with Etimes, Mahesh told that it makes his heart happy to see Alia succeed.

He said, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who's who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being dwarfed by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don't feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.”

Mahesh also recalled a conversation with Alia Bhatt where she revealed what she thinks lacks in Bollywood and said, “I once remember asking her, 'What is it that they have that we don't have? And her straight reply was 'Money'. She said it with great humility. She also said that they have a way of doing things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have it all. I think that confidence is very important for the nation.”

Alia is ready to make her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's 'Heart of Stones'. Alia will appear in the film with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon in pivotal roles. 'Heart of Stone' will be available on Netflix in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu from August 11.

Check it out:

She is now promoting her forthcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which she will appear alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will be released in theatres on July 28.

