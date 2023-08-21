Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble shakes a leg to Rajinikanth's 'Kaavaalaa', calls it a 'banger'

IANS

Mumbai, August 21

Star Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Kaavaalaa' is a complete 'banger', agrees Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble, who has given his own spin to the number.

A video on Instagram featuring Amol Kamble, shows him dancing on the track with social media artiste Shreya Singh to 'Kaavaalaa', sung by Shilpa Rao.

The video features Kamble and Singh matching steps to the song Kaavaalaa. They even gave their quirky spin to the choreography before breaking into the hook step.

Crediting Shreya for the choreography, Kamble captionedit : “#kaavaalaa must be banger.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Kamble (@amolkamble2799)

The track, which is from the film ‘Jailer', is originally picturised on Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has been trending since its release.

‘Jailer' is a Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

Jailer was released theatrically on August 10, 2023. The film grossed Rs. 400–500 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.

Ever since the release of the film, Rajinikanth has been going to several states in the country. He visited the Rajrappa temple in Jharkhand. He then met the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and after that traveled to Ayodhya.

