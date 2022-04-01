'No wifi, still finding better connection': Vicky Kaushal shares photos with wife Katrina Kaif; cheeky fans ask ‘wonder how you uploaded pictures’

Chandigarh, April 1
Katrina Kaif is holidaying with husband Vicky Kaushal and they have been posting beautiful moment that they are living together. The beautiful pictures are from an undisclosed location.
On Thursday, the actress shared a lovely picture of her with Vicky Kaushal seen basking in the sun.
And, on Friday, Vicky posted a shirtless new photo with wife Katrina Kaif, which fars are fining too hot to handle.
Too much hotness to handle🔥🔥🔥🔥— soumya (@_sorrywhat__) April 1, 2022
Vickat blessing us again❤❤🧿🧿🧿#VicKat #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/TflknXWbsy
The actor wrote: “no wifi still finding better connection. 🌊🏝☀️”
However, fans were quick to respond to the actor with a witty replies. One wrote: “Just wondering how this photo was put up without WiFi .. amazing treats though 😍”
No wifi still finding better connection. 🌊 🏝☀️— ᵒᶻᶻʸ (@kardemommeee) April 1, 2022
vicky kaushal shares a picture from his and katrina kaif's vacation. i Wonder who took the picture… #vickykaushal #katrinakaif #vickat pic.twitter.com/XyWq0VK4xu
