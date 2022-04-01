'No wifi, still finding better connection': Vicky Kaushal shares photos with wife Katrina Kaif; cheeky fans ask ‘wonder how you uploaded pictures’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 1

Katrina Kaif is holidaying with husband Vicky Kaushal and they have been posting beautiful moment that they are living together. The beautiful pictures are from an undisclosed location.

On Thursday, the actress shared a lovely picture of her with Vicky Kaushal seen basking in the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

And, on Friday, Vicky posted a shirtless new photo with wife Katrina Kaif, which fars are fining too hot to handle.

The actor wrote: “no wifi still finding better connection. 🌊🏝☀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

However, fans were quick to respond to the actor with a witty replies. One wrote: “Just wondering how this photo was put up without WiFi .. amazing treats though 😍”