On Hanuman Janmotsav, 'Adipurush' makers unveil new poster featuring Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman

Mumbai, March 6
On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, the makers of 'Adipurush' shared a new poster from the film.
The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the image, we can see Devdatta sitting in a meditative pose.
In the backdrop, we glimpse the film's lead actor Prabhas, who plays Raghav in Om Raut's magnum opus.
Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan...Jai Pavanputra Hanuman."
View this post on Instagram
Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.
The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is made with a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, which was trolled on the internet for its VFX. The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...
High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case
Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...
Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary
Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...