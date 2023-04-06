On Hanuman Janmotsav, 'Adipurush' makers unveil new poster featuring Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman

Mumbai, March 6

On the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, the makers of 'Adipurush' shared a new poster from the film.

The poster features actor Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman. In the image, we can see Devdatta sitting in a meditative pose.

In the backdrop, we glimpse the film's lead actor Prabhas, who plays Raghav in Om Raut's magnum opus.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan...Jai Pavanputra Hanuman."

Adipurush is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was released on October 2, 2022, on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh among fans and media. The film is made with a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. However, netizens were not happy with the teaser, which was trolled on the internet for its VFX. The film is set to be out in theatres on June 16.

