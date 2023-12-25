‘Our projects choose us’

Expressing how he wants to try an array of dynamic characters, Aasif Khan from Amazon miniTV coming-of-age drama Dehati Ladke, says, “As an actor, my journey has been surprising. And I’d genuinely be thrilled if things remain unchanged. Similar to my portrayal in Dehati Ladke, I aspire for the opportunities in this journey to vary and hold distinct meanings for each. Some of us feel lost and aren’t as fortunate as others to consistently seize these opportunities. We do not choose our projects, but they choose us instead. So, I’ve been very lucky so far as each project I’ve got has been very different from the other, very experimental, including Dehati Ladke.”
Adding to this, he talks about what made him inclined towards Dehati Ladke. He says, “This show is so well written, it is honest and innocent, yet full of drama.”
