Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol grooving to 'Badtameez dil' goes viral, ‘yeh gana mere peeche…’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

In a spectacular dance-off at the music launch of the upcoming action-thriller 'Animal,' Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol created a buzz on social media with their spirited rendition of the iconic 'Badtameez Dil' hookstep from the 2013 blockbuster 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The infectious energy of the duo stole the show, leaving fans in awe.

As the beats of 'Badtameez Dil' echoed through the event, Ranbir Kapoor humorously confessed, "Main aap logon ko ek baat bata du yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha. Par main jahan bhi jata hu yeh gana mere peeche ata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hu, mere se nai hota hai abhi yeh sab. Mere back tut jaati hai. Main sab event managers se aaj yeh keh raha hu please yeh gana mat bajwana. Koi slow gana bajwana. (This song was released in 2013, but wherever I go, it seems to follow me. I'm 41 now, and my body doesn't quite cooperate like it used to. My back gives out. Today, I was appealing to all event managers: please don't play this song. Opt for a slower one.)"

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The entertainment didn't stop there. Ranbir, in a playful mood, attempted to replicate the iconic hookstep from the song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from the 1997 classic 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth,' a film that starred Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala.

When Ranbir Kapoor did hookstep from 'Love tujhe love main karta hun' from Bobby Deol's film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Moment of the day was when Ranbir and Bobby gave the shutterbugs a cute moment to capture when 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor sat on the lap of Bobby.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' boasts a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, adding an exciting element to the intense narrative.

With a release date set for December 1, 'Animal' is poised to captivate audiences in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The trailer hinted at Ranbir Kapoor's character transforming into a formidable force due to a tumultuous upbringing, unveiling a tale of intense love and protection.

The film is expected to face a clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur.'

#Ranbir Kapoor #Social Media