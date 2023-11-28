Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional as he earns 'world's best father' title from Mahesh Bhatt in heartfelt tribute, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 28

Ranbir Kapoor, promoting his upcoming film Animal with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, was moved to tears when Mahesh Bhatt, his father-in-law, dubbed him the 'world's best father' on Indian Idol. In a surprise video message, Bhatt expressed admiration for Ranbir's paternal role, citing the profound love he shares with his daughter, Raha, prompting an emotional response from the actor.

Mahesh Bhatt's heartwarming video message for Ranbir goes, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world's best father. When he sees Raha [Ranbir and Alia's daughter], I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.' I'm proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

In response, an emotional Ranbir Kapoor says it’s the first time his father-in-law has said such things to him. “He (Mahesh Bhatt) has never said such things to me in person. So, thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main 9 (I have been passed by my father-in-law).”

Watch the video:

Mahesh Bhatt about Superstar Ranbir Kapoor ❤️

The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us 🫶🫶

This phase is the best he could have wished for 🧿#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/3YZvEzfLs7 — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) November 25, 2023

Ranbir, who welcomed Raha with Alia in November 2022, remains ecstatic about parenthood, often sharing anecdotes about their interactions, including video calls where Raha is now responding with flying kisses. At a recent promotion event, Bobby Deol spoke about Ranbir Kapoor making video calls to Raha.

Ranbir joined in to express his joy as a father. “Raha is responding now, she is locking eyes. She gives flying kisses. There’s no bigger joy. It’s the most joyful thing in life. I highly recommend it to all you guys, to have lots of children.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is set for its theatrical debut on December 1.

#Ranbir Kapoor