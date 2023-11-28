Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional as he earns 'world's best father' title from Mahesh Bhatt in heartfelt tribute, video goes viral

Chandigarh, November 28
Ranbir Kapoor, promoting his upcoming film Animal with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, was moved to tears when Mahesh Bhatt, his father-in-law, dubbed him the 'world's best father' on Indian Idol. In a surprise video message, Bhatt expressed admiration for Ranbir's paternal role, citing the profound love he shares with his daughter, Raha, prompting an emotional response from the actor.
Mahesh Bhatt's heartwarming video message for Ranbir goes, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world's best father. When he sees Raha [Ranbir and Alia's daughter], I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.' I'm proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”
In response, an emotional Ranbir Kapoor says it’s the first time his father-in-law has said such things to him. “He (Mahesh Bhatt) has never said such things to me in person. So, thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main 9 (I have been passed by my father-in-law).”
Watch the video:
Mahesh Bhatt about Superstar Ranbir Kapoor ❤️— ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) November 25, 2023
The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us 🫶🫶
This phase is the best he could have wished for 🧿#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/3YZvEzfLs7
Ranbir, who welcomed Raha with Alia in November 2022, remains ecstatic about parenthood, often sharing anecdotes about their interactions, including video calls where Raha is now responding with flying kisses. At a recent promotion event, Bobby Deol spoke about Ranbir Kapoor making video calls to Raha.
Ranbir joined in to express his joy as a father. “Raha is responding now, she is locking eyes. She gives flying kisses. There’s no bigger joy. It’s the most joyful thing in life. I highly recommend it to all you guys, to have lots of children.”
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is set for its theatrical debut on December 1.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand rescue LIVE Updates: All 41 trapped workers taken out safely from tunnel after 17 days
Family members of trapped workers called near tunnel’s entra...
Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel
National Green Tribunal in 2014 imposed a ban on coal mining...
Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report
Interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, one of suspects in Sidhu Moos...
Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls
Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...
Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor
To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...