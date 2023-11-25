Randeep Hooda set to marry Lin Laishram in Imphal, wedding date and card inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to tie the knot in a celebration that blends their love and cultural backgrounds. The couple, who have been discreet about their relationship, made the joyful announcement on Instagram, drawing parallels with the Mahabharata where Arjuna wed the Manipuri warrior Princess Chitrangada. The wedding is scheduled for November 29, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a Mumbai reception.

In a joint statement, Randeep and Lin expressed their happiness, saying, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, LIN & RANDEEP."

Take a look at their post:

The couple's decision to choose Imphal as the wedding location stems from Randeep's desire to commence this new chapter of his life in the same place Lin hails from. The event will be an intimate affair, attended by family members and close friends, while a subsequent reception in Mumbai will cater to their industry acquaintances. Randeep Hooda, known for his inclination towards privacy, has opted for this quieter celebration away from media scrutiny, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Adding a mythological touch to their wedding, the theme draws inspiration from the Mahabharata, mirroring Arjuna's visit to Manipura and his marriage to Chitrangada. This unique blend of personal and cultural elements promises a wedding that resonates with the couple's journey and backgrounds.

Both accomplished in their respective fields, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have captivated audiences with their talents. Lin, a 37-year-old model, actor, and businesswoman, boasts an impressive filmography, including roles in "Mary Kom," "Rangoon," and the recent "Jaane Jaan." Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda, aged 47, has showcased his acting prowess in projects like "Sergeant" and is set to make waves with his upcoming directorial venture, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar."

