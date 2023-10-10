Rhea Kapoor criticises trade analyst's 'misogynistic comments' targeting 'Thank You For Coming'

Chandigarh, October 10
Producer Rhea Kapoor has taken a stand against a trade journalist for spreading what she calls "dangerous hate speech" and promoting misogynistic rhetoric and violence against her film, 'Thank You For Coming.' The film, directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, features a strong ensemble cast including Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill.
In an Instagram post, Rhea Kapoor expressed her disappointment at the trade journalist's comments, especially considering he hadn't even seen the film. She highlighted that the film's message revolves around women rejecting shame, a theme that the journalist seemed to oppose vehemently. She questioned the industry's acceptance of such behavior and encouraged others not to subscribe to it.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Rhea Kapoor also extended her gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support for 'Thank You For Coming.' She emphasised that the film's intent has always been to encourage viewers to reject shame, confront past traumas, and embrace themselves as they are.
Ekta Kapoor, co-producer of the film alongside Rhea Kapoor, also shared her perspective on 'Thank You For Coming.' She described the film as a lighthearted approach that doesn't aim to dismantle patriarchy but rather tickles it with feathers, making all the "bullshit" get sneezed out. Ekta Kapoor highlighted the diverse reactions the film has elicited, ranging from intense love to palpable anger.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
'Thank You For Coming' hit theaters on October 6, offering audiences a unique and thought-provoking cinematic experience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave
Residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon were told to leave th...
People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation
India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...
Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...
Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21
Besides the SYL canal, some other issues are also likely to ...
ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21
Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...