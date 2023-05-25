Salman Khan hugs young boy amid tight security, 'most misunderstood superstar' say fans: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 25

After teasing fans with his new look, Salman Khan has now won their hearts with his heart-warming gesture. The superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Thursday. Surrounded by security, the actor was entering the airport when he saw a young boy running towards him.

Salman not only stopped to meet his young fan but also greeted him with a tight hug. The ‘Dabangg’ actor then gave a pat on his back and said bye with a smile on his face.

The video of this cute moment has gone viral on social media and fans can’t get enough of it. From praising the way he looks to pouring love for his kindness, fans have dropped all sorts of positive comments for Salman Khan.

Here's the video:

A fan wrote, “Tears in my eyes. Salman u r true human being love you Salman.” Another user said, “Most misunderstood megastar. we love you sir.” Another said, “What a gorgeous man inside out!” “Most misunderstood superstar. Just love this man,” wrote a third fan.” Yet another wrote, “This boy is so lucky.”

Impressed by his look, a fan said, “Handsome with moustache.” “Bhai in new beard look dashing,” wrote one user. A comment reads, “I saw him in real!!! nothing like him.”

Salman was reportedly headed to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2023. The actor is going to take the centre stage with his performance at the award function.

On the work front, he has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. In fact, he recently got injured while shooting for the action-packed flick, which is see a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Set to release on Diwali, Tiger 3 has an action sequence where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will come together, just like the two did in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan.

#salman khan