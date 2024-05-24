Seriously?

IANS

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is getting mocked for calling herself ‘middle class’ despite her estimated $95 million fortune. The Oscar-winning actress made this statement during a United Nations press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

She said, “I’m white, I’m privileged, I’m middle class, and I think, you know, one can be accused of having a bit of a white saviour complex, but to be perfectly honest, my interaction with the refugees in the field and also in resettled environments has totally changed my perspective on the world.”

She added, “I’ve met some extraordinary people with extraordinary creative talents and amazing perspectives.”

However, this did not go down well with netizens, who started trolling her over the ‘middle class’claim.

One user wrote, “You think you’re middle class, Cate Blanchett?” “In what world is she ‘middle class’, she’s been in two major franchises and is worth an estimated $90 million,” wrote another.

However, there were some who defended her. They said she might have meant she was ‘middle class’ compared to billionaire showbiz figures.