Shah Rukh Khan says Sharon Stone may not know it but he is 'Basic Instinct' actor's biggest fan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 14

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Sharon Stone's viral video in which she was seen screaming "oh my god" on seeing ‘King Khan’ sitting next to her at a film festival.

"Sharon may not know...I'm her biggest fan. She's...most gorgeous...intelligent woman," he wrote in response to a fan, who had tweeted Stone's video.

Earlier, Stone had also reacted to her viral video.

Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!! https://t.co/QZV1Tdfy2d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

