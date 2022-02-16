Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Bappi Lahiri

PTI

Mumbai, February 16

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. 

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

In September last year, the singer had dismissed reports that he had lost his voice, calling such rumours disheartening.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Disco Dancer’, and ‘Sharaabi’.

The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles.

"The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

The musician last worked on ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like ‘I am a disco dancer’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, ‘Pag ghunghroo’, ‘Intehan ho gayi’, ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’, ‘Yaar bina chain kahan re’, ‘Aaj rapat jaaye to’ and ‘Chalte Chalte’, among others.

In the 2000s,  Lahiri lent his voice to hit songs like ‘Bambai Nagariya’ from ‘Taxi No 9211’ (2006), and ‘Ooh La La’ from ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011).

He also was one of the singers who sang ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from 2014’s ‘Gunday’. The lyrics for the Bengali version of the song were penned by Lahiri and Gautam Susmit.

He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema.

Lahiri joined the BJP in 2014. He contested from the Lok Sabha seat of Srerampur but lost to Kalyan Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress.

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, saying Lahiri's lively nature will be missed by everyone.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted with a picture.

The singer's death was also mourned by many in the industry, who remembered the artiste for introducing a new style of music in Bollywood and his collaborators.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn called 'Bappi da', as Lahiri was fondly known among fans and contemporaries, an "endearing" personality whose music had an edge.

"He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed," Devgn wrote.

Singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi said with Lahiri's death, she had lost a mentor.

"I lost a mentor, the industry lost a giant whose work will always shine, the world lost a 'saatwik' human of uncommon goodness and kindness and the family lost a devoted husband, loving father and in-law and a doting grandfather.

"Working with Bappi da was like seeing a magician at work - he could bring out tunes in a jiffy-both intricate and easy, classical and light, western and eastern. Every minute that I spent with him was education. I'm one of many singers that was given a chance by the legend," Palakurthi, who last collaborated with Lahiri, said.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta referred to Lahiri as a man of incredible melody and talent.

"Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri," he said in a tweet.

Lahiri was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family of musicians.

Lahiri's inclination towards music started at an early age of three when he started learning to play the tabla.

Iconic singer Kishore Kumar, who sang popular songs for him like ‘Pag Ghunghroo’ and ‘Chalte Chalte’, was his maternal uncle.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.

Not just Hindi films, Lahiri was a popular name in the Bengali cinema too where he began his career with 1972 film ‘Daadu’. His first Hindi film as a composer was ‘Nanha Shikari’ in 1973.

There was no looking back after that for the musician who went on to work in ‘Zakhmee’, where he composed and sang.

‘Zakhmee’ paved the way for films such as ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Surakshaa’ and others as his disco beats became popular among the youth, earning him the title of 'Disco king' in India.

The singer, in an interview with PTI in 2019, said he was grateful to have voiced for some of the biggest stars of their era.

"I feel so proud to have had this journey and to have worked with all the extremely talented people in the industry. Simply put, my life is Dilip Kumar to Ranveer Singh. From 'Dharm Adhikari' to 'Gunday' I've done it all," he had said. PTI

#bappi lahiri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

2
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

3
Punjab

AAP getting 60 seats in Punjab; Channi losing both seats; Sidhu, Majithia also losing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
Nation

10-year-old boy sees mother in intimate position with 14-year-old cousin in Rajasthan, murdered

5
Punjab

'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years

6
Nation

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister 'ill-treated' by daughter-in-law in New Zealand, put alone on a flight to Mumbai

7
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

8
Nation

48-year-old man marries 14 women in 7 states; first time in 1982, last in 2020; arrested

9
Nation

Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam

10
Patiala

What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Lifestyle

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests
World

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

Top Stories

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens

Putin ready for talks with West

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers’ protest

Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief in ~22K-cr cheating case

CBI lookout circular against ABG chief Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal in Rs 22K-cr cheating case

Red Fort accused Sidhu dies in mishap

Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap

Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza

Cities

View All

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

1.3% elderly & 0.88% PwD voters cast postal ballots in Amritsar

Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Candidates intensify campaign in Amritsar

Won’t vanish after winning seat, promises Talbir Singh Gill

Taking Cong to task, Ranjit Singh Chajjalwaddi raising poor health and education system

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Prepaid auto booth at Chandigarh railway station defunct for want of revised fare

Chandigarh’s bicycle project catches parliamentary panel’s fancy

Mani Majra Man duped of Rs 8.72 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

Garbage dump raises stink in Sector 50-D, Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops turn blind eye to parking on cycle track

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

No end to Cong vs Cong battle in Sultanpur Lodhi

Where is anti-corruption Bill, Ajay Maken asks AAP

Jalandhar: Shobha yatra taken out on eve of Ravidas Jayanti

Jalandhar north: Cong, BJP in direct contest here

Nakodar: A fight among doc, engineer, cop, farmers

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Support AAP for forming stable, honest govt in state: Kejriwal

Ravidassias remove AAP hoardings, posters from 'shobha yatra' route

2 dead, 30 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

RUB 'inaugurated' by minister on Jan 1 still closed to public

Thieves strike at courier firm office, steal Rs1 lakh

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Four debutants from Patiala Rural vie to outdo each other

Sukhbir Singh Badal promises more social welfare schemes

Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

BJP Nabha face accused of hiding facts in affidavit

‘Resume primary classes as well’