Singer-songwriter Elton John quits Twitter because of 'misinformation'

Los Angeles, December 10
Veteran musician Elton John has decided to no longer use Twitter citing "misinformation" as the reason.
The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site.
"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," John tweeted.
"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added.
The platform had announced around two weeks ago that it would no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the covid-19 pandemic.
In response to John's post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hoped the singer returned to the platform soon.
"I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?" Musk wrote.
Other prominent personalities to quit Twitter since Musk took over the platform are Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Jack White, Liz Phair and Stephen Fry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi
Sources in the Congress say state party president Pratibha S...
Himachal Pradesh chief ministership: Gandhis hold the key, decision likely on Sunday
AICC Himachal observers to arrive in Delhi tomorrow as Congr...
Bhupendra Patel again chosen as Gujarat CM; to take oath on Monday
Two-term MLA from Ghatlodia readies for his second term as C...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of the party for 6 years
Brar does not appear before the disciplinary panel for heari...