Sonali Bendre ‘took a little bit of home to Atlanta’ this Independence Day

ANI

Atlanta, August 15

Actress Sonali Bendre rang in the 76th Independence Day in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared a glimpse of her Independence Day celebrations.

She dropped a string of images in which she is seen waving the Indian flag along with several other Indians in Atlanta. For the special occasion, she chose to wear an ethnic suit.

"Took a little bit of home to Atlanta... #HappyIndependenceDay," she captioned the post.

Here's her post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

#Independence Day #Sonali Bendre