Sonali Bendre ‘took a little bit of home to Atlanta’ this Independence Day

ANI
Atlanta, August 15
Actress Sonali Bendre rang in the 76th Independence Day in Atlanta, Georgia.
Taking to Instagram, Sonali shared a glimpse of her Independence Day celebrations.
She dropped a string of images in which she is seen waving the Indian flag along with several other Indians in Atlanta. For the special occasion, she chose to wear an ethnic suit.
"Took a little bit of home to Atlanta... #HappyIndependenceDay," she captioned the post.
Here's her post:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series 'Broken News'. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’
Exhorts people to wage war against social maladies like unem...
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces payment of first instalment of revised pay scale
2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefi...
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani's family by calling at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai; police detain 1 suspect
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unst...