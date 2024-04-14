Starring Mita Vasisht, the film is set in India and Nepal

IANS

Actress Mita Vasisht, who is known for films like Droh Kaal, Dil Se..., Chhorii and others, is heading to the Cannes Film Festival, as her film The Shameless has been selected for screening at the festival. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers, as she uploaded the poster of the film with the Cannes Film Festival’s official tag.

Mita wrote in the caption: “We are at Cannes!!!! 2024! Shooting for The Shameless last year in March in Nepal...hadn’t realised that the next year meant I/we will be heading out to Cannes...it is still to sink in.” The film follows the story of Rani, who is an Indian sex worker. Rani goes on a pilgrimage to a remote temple, where she confronts her past, including a love affair with a man imprisoned for murder in Bengaluru. The movie has been directed by Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov and selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the festival.

It is produced by AKKA Films, Urban Factory, Klas Film, House on Fire Productions and has been made with the support of people from Nepal, India, France, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Taiwan.

