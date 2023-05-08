 Sushmita Sen slays in velvet pantsuit, poses with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'Boss lady is here' : The Tribune India

Sushmita Sen slays in velvet pantsuit, poses with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'Boss lady is here'

Sushmita Sen attended an award function in full style with daughter Alisah and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen slays in velvet pantsuit, poses with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'Boss lady is here'

Sushmita Sen impresses fans with her fashion statement. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 8

India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time she steps out. Sunday night was no different.

She attended an award show in Mumbai in full style with daughter Alisah and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Dressed in a velvet blazer with a bold neckline, Sushmita gave out boss lady vibes. She paired the blazer with matching pants.

Take a look:

For the glam, she kept a sleep hairdo with a bit of volume at the scalp and a wet finish through the lengths and ends. Her make-up game was on point.

She accentuated her look with a sparkling clutch bag.

The 'Aarya' star also shared several pictures and videos of her look from the last night.

Check out:

Her look has impressed the netizens a lot.

"Woah...what a look," a social media user commented.

"Boss lady," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita has resumed the shoot of season 3 of 'Aarya'.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

She has also completed the dubbing for 'Taali', which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

#rohman shawl #sushmita sen

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Wrestlers' protest: Committee gives May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan; protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh

2
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor at King Charles Coronation: Internet says, 'Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes'

3
Nation

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

4
Delhi

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

5
Punjab

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

6
Nation

Western Command to conduct major exercise in Punjab to test offensive capability

7
Himachal

Fresh snowfall, rain brings down mercury in Himachal Pradesh

8
World

Points of Light winner Sikh engineer, other community heroes to attend UK PM’s Coronation lunch

9
Punjab

Kali Ben holy rivulet associated with Guru Nanak Dev to come back to life soon

10
Nation

Wait for probe report: WFI chief Brij Bhushan appeals to farmer and khap leaders as SKM joins wrestlers' protest

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor at King Charles Coronation: Internet says, 'Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes'

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Punjab

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; 2 civilian casualties reported, pilot safe

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

No one was injured

Kerala Houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue op under way

Kerala houseboat tragedy: Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understandi...


Cities

View All

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Youth kidnapped in Jandiala Guru a week ago, case filed

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in Chandigarh tricity

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Delhi man linked to loan app scam arrested by Chandigarh police

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Exempt The Kerala Story from tax: BJP to Kejriwal

Delhi cops to verify if complainant minor

AAP misleading people on court's bail order: BJP

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Bikram Majithia slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Lal Chand Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Jalandhar byelection: As campaigning ends today, parties train guns on opponents

SAD president Sukhbir invokes Parkash Singh Badal to get sympathy in Jalandhar bypoll

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

2 juveniles escape from observation home

LIT mulls renting out complex on Maharani Jhansi Road

10 more contract Covid in Ludhiana district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs