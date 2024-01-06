The stage is set

After evoking a sense of patriotism among the audience with the song Desh Pehle, makers of the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Main Atal Hoon finally unveiled the soulful song Ram Dhun on Thursday.
Taking to Instagram, production house Hitz Music treated fans with a full song video and captioned it, “Jab dhunki laagi Ram naam ki, bhul gaye sab kaam! #RamDhun song out now #MainAtalHoon in cinemas 19th January, 2024.”
The song was released on a grand scale in Delhi recently. Written, composed, and sung by Kailash Kher, Ram Dhun is a melodious song about Lord Rama. Main Atal Hoon is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
