Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma walk hand-in-hand post India vs Pak ICC World Cup 2023 match, video viral

ANI
Ahmedabad, October 15
Indian cricket Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma, popularly known as 'Virushka' are among the most loved celebrity couples.
They are each other's greatest cheerleaders too and Anushka is frequently seen cheering for her hubby Virat during his cricket matches.
On Saturday, the actor arrived in Ahmedabad to support her husband for the much-awaited match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.
Post India's win against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 match a fan shared a video on X in which the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at the team hotel engaging with other cricketers' family members, including captain Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh.
They were seen surrounded by hotel staff and other players.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Team Hotel, Ahmedabad❤️#viratkohli #anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/Xaqc7sXuIc— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) October 14, 2023
In another viral video, Virat is seen on the ground after the match, interacting with Anushka as she sits in the stands. Although Anushka is not seen in the video, the cricketer is seen smiling at her and making a driving gesture.
Family Men 👩❤️👨🤌❤️🔥#ViratKohli #Virushka #INDvPAK #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/xGjYYHbRbM— virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) October 14, 2023
Coming to the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma's flowing form dismantled Pakistan's famed bowling attack as the 'Men in Blue' put up a dominating performance with bat and ball in the marquee World Cup clash here to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.
Pakistan posted a total of 191 in the first innings which was comfortably chased down by the Indian team following Rohit Sharma's powerful 86 and Shreyas Iyer's classic 53*.
