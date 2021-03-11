Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Tribune Web Desk

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has asked her sister Karisma Kapoor to send ‘some chicken’ for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Now, if you are wondering why? It’s because Karisma Kapoor started her weekend with a tub full of chicken. Karisma shared pictures from her photoshoot for a fast food restaurant chain outlet. In the pictures, she is sitting next to a tub full of chicken.

Along with the pictures, Karisma wrote, “Weekends ko thoda Crispy banaya jae (Let's make the weekend crispy). Visited the newest KFC restaurant in town, it was wonderful! @PhoenixPalladium Mall. This KFC is just Woohoo! Adore the design, look and feel. PS: Don’t be surprised if you spot me here again - KFC you soon! #KFCatPalladium #collab."

Kareena was quick to react to the post and said, “Send some chicken for Tim…he loves it." She added heart and laughter emojis. Karisma is ready for the task as she responded, "@kareenakapoorkhan it’s on the way!” followed by a poultry leg emoji.

Check out the fun interaction between the two sisters:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child Taimur child in 2016. They had their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for the screen adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, which also stars Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marks Kareena’s OTT debut. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is set to release on big screen on August 11.

