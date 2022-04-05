Yami Gautam’s Instagram hacked

Yami Gautam keeps fans updated on social media. However, on April 3, Yami noticed unusual activity on her Instagram account and hence cautioned fans on a probable hacking.

In a statement, the actress said, “Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don’t have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it.”

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is currently promoting her movie Dasvi.