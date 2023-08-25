Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech welcome their second baby

Mumbai, August 25
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have become parents once again. On Friday, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Aura.
Taking to social media, Yuvraj shared a happy family picture from the hospital which he captioned, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family”.
Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family ❤️ @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/wHxsJuNujY— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2023
In the picture, Yuvraj could be seen holding his newborn daughter, while Hazel could be seen along with her son Orion.
Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.
“Congratulations!!!! Lots of love”, a user wrote.
Another user wrote, “Wow many congratulations”. “Congratulations & blessings”, a fan wrote.
Yuvraj and Hazel had welcomed their first child in January 2022. The couple got married in November 2016.
