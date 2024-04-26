Entrance Test — IISER Aptitude Test (IAT)

IIser Aptitude Test is for students wanting to get admission to BS-MS (Dual Degree) and BS Degree (only at IISER Bhopal) Programmes.

Eligibility: Class XII in science stream from any recognised board

Test Date: IAT-2024 will be conducted on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9 am, at various centres across the country.

Pattern: IAT will consist of 60 questions, 15 questions each from biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics. The total time for answering the test will be 180 minutes.

Website: https://iiseradmission.in/