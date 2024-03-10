Neighbourhood Scan

Bangladesh

More women enter farming

More women are joining agriculture as their job opportunities in industries, especially garment factories, have stagnated and men switch to non-farm sectors amid increased mechanisation of farming activities. Currently, 18.4 million women toil in the agriculture sector, making up 58 per cent of the total workforce of the key area of economy, according to the Labour Force Survey of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. Over the past two decades, the share of male workers in agriculture dropped 13 per cent while employment in the farm sector doubled. Since 1995-96, women’s employment in farm jobs has jumped 17 times.

The Daily Star

Singapore

Retirement age to go up to 64

Workers who want to work longer will have longer statutory protection with the raising of Singapore’s retirement age from 63 to 64 on July 1, 2026. The re-employment age will likewise go up from 68 to 69. Companies must offer eligible staff re-employment until that age, though on adjusted terms if necessary, or employment assistance in its place. The ceilings were last raised in 2022, after the government said in 2019 that the retirement age would be raised to 65 and the re-employment age to 70 by 2030. The latest implementation date answers the call from some quarters to give businesses and workers ample time to prepare.

The Straits Times

Bhutan

River guides being trained

In response to the Prime Minister’s call to enhance tourist arrivals, the Department of Tourism is devising strategies to attract 300,000 visitors annually. At present, 10 local river rafting instructors are undergoing a rigorous two-week training in international river guiding and Rescue-3 techniques in Punakha. They are expected to serve as assessors for their peers and also conduct refresher courses for other guides in their quest for international certification. Currently, nine rafting services are operating in Punakha, Paro, Pangbang, and Gelephu. As of 2023, the country had over 40 river rafting guides, with the highest in Punakha (32).

Kuensel online

Cambodia

Giant Mekong turtle eggs found

A nesting site of the Cantor’s giant softshell turtle was discovered on the shores of the Mekong river, between Kratie and Stung Treng provinces. While the new nesting site is encouraging news for the critically endangered species, conservationists expressed concerns about the continued degradation of the adult turtle population. The Cantor’s giant softshell turtle (Pelochelys cantorii) is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. An ambush predator, they can reportedly grow to a length of over 1 metre, and weigh more than 100 kg. The turtles face a serious risk from fishing activities, because they are prone to trying to take the bait from fishing hooks. The Phnom Penh Post

