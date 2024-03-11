 Promotion of fruit crops holds the key to diversification : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Promotion of fruit crops holds the key to diversification
Agriculture: Horticulture

Promotion of fruit crops holds the key to diversification

Fruit crops are sensitive to biotic and abiotic stresses, besides being highly perishable and vulnerable to market volatility. Thus, there is a need to implement crop insurance schemes. More estates and food parks/industrial units should be established and old orchards rejuvenated. The expansion of area should be aligned with the ‘one district one product’ scheme. Also, adequate infrastructure for treatment, packaging, cold storage and transport needs to be developed.

Promotion of fruit crops holds the key to diversification

THE most serious problem being faced by Punjab’s agriculture is the alarming depletion of groundwater at the rate of more than half a metre every year due to intensive farming based on the rice-wheat cropping system. - File photo



Baldev Singh Dhillon

THE most serious problem being faced by Punjab’s agriculture is the alarming depletion of groundwater at the rate of more than half a metre every year due to intensive farming based on the rice-wheat cropping system. From 1960-61 to 2022-23, the area under rice (a water-guzzling crop) in the state increased from 2.27 lakh to 31.68 lakh hectares (ha) and that under wheat from 14 lakh to 35.17 lakh ha. These crops replaced a large area under less water-requiring crops like pulses, groundnut, bajra, maize, cotton, rapeseed and mustard. Diversification towards fruit crops is one of the ways to arrest the slide. It will not only help conserve water but also increase farmers’ income and improve nutritional quality. However, fruit plants being perennials, the promotion of their cultivation needs a long-term strategy and action plan, unlike annuals.

Source: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (India exports fresh and processed fruits to about 165 countries)

Long-term strategy & action plan

Scion and rootstock improvement: The plant performance depends on the combined effect of the scion and the rootstock. The scion improvement has got attention, though less than that in field crops, while the rootstock has been practically neglected. For example, Jatti Khatti is being used as rootstocks for many citrus plants, especially kinnow mandarin, sweet orange, grapefruit, lime and lemon. Guava, pear and ber have only one rootstock and mango has no defined rootstock. Thus, the research on rootstock-scion identification/improvement needs to be intensified. The choice of the rootstock depends on the soil type and health, besides the effects of rootstock, like dwarfing rootstock, on the scion.

Mother plants and nursery: For quality nursery production, the establishment of mother plants under phytosanitary conditions is a must. Mother plants have been established in kinnow for bud wood only. These need to be set up for bud wood as well as rootstock in all important plants.

Public sector institutions must expand containerised nursery production under protected conditions to meet the demand in the state.

Diversity in kinnow and guava: Only one variety of kinnow was under cultivation since its introduction in the 20th century till 2013. In the case of guava, Allahabad Safeda and Sardar are commercially cultivated. Apparently, these crops have extreme genetic uniformity and are highly vulnerable to biotic and abiotic stresses. The nursery production of recently released varieties of kinnow (PAU Kinnow 1, W. Murcott, Daisy) and guava (Punjab apple guava, Punjab Kiran, Punjab Safeda, Shweta, Punjab Pink) should be enhanced for diversification in these crops. Of course, the long-term objective should be diversifying fruit production by bringing more area under crops like pear, mango, litchi, peach and plum.

Germplasm introduction: Kinnow and apples are apt examples. Considering the international order (Convention on Biological Diversity, WTO), germplasm introduction is getting difficult day by day. Therefore, it needs special attention with the objectives of exploiting the exotic germplasm for immediate use and to enrich our gene bank for future needs. Exploitation of varieties identified/developed by institutions outside Punjab, which has taken time in some cases (pomegranate, Bhagwa; guava, Hisar Safeda), should be expedited.

Cultivation practices for diverse agro-ecologies: Punjab has agro-ecologies differing with respect to rainfall and temperature regimes, soil type and fertility, disease, insect pests, etc. Crop cultivation technologies need to be accordingly developed that enable maximal expression of the genetic potential. For example, kinnow is grown in two distinct ecologies, and the recommendations for rootstock and potassium application differ. PAU has developed a bulletin for kinnow cultivation in these ecologies which needs to be refined. Similarly, experimental data need to be generated for other fruit crops.

Canopy alteration and high-density planting: In temperate conditions, the canopy has been altered through pruning and training for high-density planting, streamlining cultural operations and quality production. Research on canopy modifications in mango, jamun, ber, pear/patharnakh, etc. should be stepped up.

Marketing support: This is essential to prevent exploitation of producers. Farmers should be encouraged to form cooperatives, self-help groups and farmer producer organisations and be supplied updated information on the market demand. Also, infrastructure for treatment, packaging, cold storage and transport needs to be developed. Provision of transportation and cold storage to distant domestic markets may be considered on a cost basis. Greater efforts need to be made to tap markets in West and Central Asia. The opening of the land route via the western border will greatly facilitate this trade.

Produce quality and processing: The high-quality produce will enhance its acceptability among consumers. For this, identification of appropriate scions and rootstocks along with optimal use of inputs, particularly pesticides, must be ensured. An important option is integrated pest management based on eco-friendly approaches such as PAU fruit fly trap and HMO oils.

Crop insurance: Fruit crops are sensitive to biotic and abiotic stresses, besides being highly perishable and vulnerable to market volatility. Thus, there is a need to implement crop insurance schemes.

Fruit crops and districts may be covered step-wise as follows:

(i) Kinnow, guava, peach and plum in Fazilka, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur; litchi in Pathankot and Hoshiarpur; and sweet orange in Fazilka; (ii) All crops in Fazilka, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur and adjoining blocks of neighbouring districts; (iii) All crops in the rest of Kandi region and in Ludhiana; pear in Amritsar and Tarn Taran; (iv) All crops in the whole state.

For these efforts to succeed, more estates and food parks/industrial units need to be established and old orchards and senile plants rejuvenated. The expansion of area should be aligned with the ‘one district, one product’ scheme.

The new initiatives must not replace ongoing programmes. Farmers and owners of courtyard gardens should get regular updates on new production and protection technologies, timely provision of quality inputs and their optimal use. Additionally, capacity-building of extension workers, research institutions, researchers and farmers must be strengthened.

The author is a former Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Groundwater


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized