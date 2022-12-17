 Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup : The Tribune India

Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup

There are no official numbers on how many Argentine fans have travelled to Qatar

Argentines flock to Qatar for chance to win the World Cup

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



AP

Doha, December 17

From a soccer-crazed country known for its world-class players and its repeated economic crises, Argentine fans are making great sacrifices to be in Qatar to see their team try to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Passionate and noisy, the euphoria in Doha has grown to the rhythm of “Muchachos” — the unofficial anthem of the fans — and with each victory of Lionel Messi and his team ahead of Sunday’s final against defending champion France.

In a corner of the Souq Waqif bazaar in the capital, locals and tourists gathered around a young woman clad in the Argentine sky blue-and-white stripped jersey juggling a ball with her feet. In a hand-written banner in English and Arabic, she asks for tickets to the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium. Passersby leave change on a hat placed on the ground.

“Soccer for me is everything,” said 24-year-old Belen Godoy, who has been in Doha for a month and attended nearly every Argentina game by buying resale tickets.

“I left my family. I spent all my savings,” she said. “I’ll return to Buenos Aires and I don’t know how I’m going to pay the rent ... but no one can take away what I’ve lived.”          

Nearby, Cristian Machinelli walked along one of the winding cobbled alleys of the labyrinthine bazaar draped in an Argentina flag decorated with images of Messi and late soccer great Diego Maradona kissing the World Cup trophy.

Maradona led the team to its last World Cup title, in 1986.

“I sold a Toyota truck for this,” the 34-year-old Machinelli said. “It’s what I’ve been spending here so far, and I have enough left to buy the ticket to the final. There’s no explanation, no reasoning, except that we Argentines are just crazy about soccer, and we’ll do any craziness to support (the team).”           

There are no official numbers on how many Argentine fans have traveled to Qatar. Not all of them come from Argentina, however, with many living in Europe and the United States.

Although not always the majority in the stands, the fans’ encouragement during matches — chants accompanied by drums — seemed to help their team at crucial moments.

“When we lost against Saudi Arabia (in the first game) the people were behind us. We felt everyone’s support and that is matchless,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “We’re all rooting for for the same side. We all want the common good — we’re all fans of the sky blue and white.”            

Argentine fan Julián Santander attended that first game against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium wearing a team jersey. His friends said he had brought the team back luck.

“I went to see Spain against Costa Rica. I have the Spain shirt because of my Spanish family, and they ended up winning 7-0. A friend told me to leave it on for Argentina,” the 23-year-old Santander said.

Since then, he has been rooting for Messi and Co. while wearing Spain’s red national team shirt.

After the first loss, Santander’s father, Osvaldo, also changed his wardrobe for Argentina’s crucial match against Mexico. He wore a black replica of a shirt worn by one of the Argentina goalkeepers during the 2014 World Cup.

“I was in mourning,” the 57-year-old Osvaldo Santander said. “We sacrificed jobs, studies, life, so much for our passion and they were sending us back home. Things turned around and now we’re just three days from a moment that who knows how it will play out.”      

Reaching the World Cup final brought much-needed relief to a country mired in a bruising economic crisis with one of the world’s highest inflation rates and growing poverty rates.

“The plane and match tickets are very expensive. We’ve made a lot of efforts to be here,” Argentine fan Viviana Rodríguez said. “Argentina is going through such a difficult time politically and economically. Everything is 10 times more expensive.”                

The 53-year-old Rodríguez and her son, 20-year-old Lautaro Longhi, joined a demonstration in Doha to ask FIFA for fair ticket prices for the final because resale options are selling for several times face value.

“They’re asking for the equivalent of a brand new car for a ticket. It’s a fortune,” Longhi said, worried that he might miss out on watching Messi lift the trophy.

In essence, every Argentine fan in Qatar feels as important as the 11 players on the field.

“It would be a good way to give closure to a life, although I don’t want to be apocalyptic,” Osvaldo Santander said. “As a fan, I’ve done all that I had to do — I traveled, I left loved ones behind, I spent a ton of money, I fought for the tickets. That’s what we’re here for.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

2
Bathinda

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

4
Punjab

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

5
Himachal

Notice to Adani group for shutting down cement plants in Himachal 'unilaterally'

6
World

Canada police make biggest-ever haul of 2,500 kg of opium in Vancouver

7
Punjab

Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

9
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

10
Chandigarh

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...

BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home after seven months of his murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tarn Taran strike: ISI, Landa Harike gang plotted RPG attack; 7 arrested

Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

Two alumnae of Punjab govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as Flying Officers

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says MCD school student’s father

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says father of Delhi girl assaulted by teacher

Infant from Bangladesh with cyst larger than size of his head undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi

G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Demolition of houses at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

SAI Patiala’s 300-bedded hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse