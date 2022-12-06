Morocco knock Spain out of FIFA World Cup on penalties

Al Rayyan, Qatar, December 6
Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.
Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.
During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defence.
Morocco advanced to a quarter-final clash with either Portugal or Switzerland who meet later on Tuesday. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, govt’s duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: Supreme Court
Was hearing a public interest matter related to the plight o...
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister critical of India buying Russian oil
‘Kyiv is equally critical of any country in the world which ...
Financial support 'lifeblood' of terrorism; greater priority needed to counter terror financing: NSA Doval
Central Asian NSAs speak on drug trafficking rampant in the ...
Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups
The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon summoned by Mansa police
Slain Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s brother Ajay...