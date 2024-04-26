1 held with banned foreign, e-cigarettes

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 25

A joint team of the CM flying squad and local police raided a pan and cigarette kiosk in Sector 82 area here and arrested the kiosk owner after a huge quantity of banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes were seized.

According to sub-inspector Madan Singh of CM flying squad, they had received a tip-off that banned foreign and e-cigarettes were being sold and supplied to a kiosk located in Sector 82.

A joint team was formed and a raid was conducted at the shop on Wednesday late evening. Shop owner Vimlesh Kumar, a native of Madhepura district in Bihar was found there.

“A large quantity of foreign and e-cigarettes were kept on the counter. They were asked to produce licenses and documents related to their possession but they could not produce the same. The team seized over 100 packets of e-cigarettes of different brands and other foreign cigarettes from the kiosk,” said the sub-inspector.

An FIR was registered against Vimlesh under Sections 4 and 7 of the Cigarettes Act and Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at Kherki Daula police station. Police said they are questioning the accused and trying to nab his partner who has been identified as Ajay of Hisar.

