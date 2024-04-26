1 held with banned foreign, e-cigarettes

Gurugram, April 25
A joint team of the CM flying squad and local police raided a pan and cigarette kiosk in Sector 82 area here and arrested the kiosk owner after a huge quantity of banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes were seized.
According to sub-inspector Madan Singh of CM flying squad, they had received a tip-off that banned foreign and e-cigarettes were being sold and supplied to a kiosk located in Sector 82.
A joint team was formed and a raid was conducted at the shop on Wednesday late evening. Shop owner Vimlesh Kumar, a native of Madhepura district in Bihar was found there.
“A large quantity of foreign and e-cigarettes were kept on the counter. They were asked to produce licenses and documents related to their possession but they could not produce the same. The team seized over 100 packets of e-cigarettes of different brands and other foreign cigarettes from the kiosk,” said the sub-inspector.
An FIR was registered against Vimlesh under Sections 4 and 7 of the Cigarettes Act and Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at Kherki Daula police station. Police said they are questioning the accused and trying to nab his partner who has been identified as Ajay of Hisar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...