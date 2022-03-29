Rs 113-cr projects for 7 Haryana districts approved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today approved 53 projects worth Rs 113 crore related to health, education and skill development. He chaired a state-level empowered committee constituted for Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

These projects will be executed in 15 blocks of seven minority districts — Fatehabad, Nuh, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Palwal and Yamunanagar.

While presiding over the meeting, Kaushal directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of all these projects soon, as this scheme focuses on reducing socio-economic imbalances among notified minority communities by creating the required infrastructure for their holistic development.