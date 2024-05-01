12 arrested, illicit liquor worth Rs 2.85L seized

Tribune News Service

Faridabad/Palwal, April 30

The police arrested 12 persons in connection with smuggling of illicit liquor in Faridabad and Palwal district in the last 24 hours. Liquor worth Rs 2.85 lakh has been recovered.

A spokesperson of the Faridabad police, Sube Singh, said that as many as 20 cartons containing IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) were seized from a person near Bhagat Singh Chowk here last evening. He said the accused identified as Rahul, a resident of Anangpur village, was carrying the liquor in a pick-up vehicle when he was intercepted by a police team on the basis of a tip-off. The seized liquor included brands having a market value of Rs 1.60 lakh. The accused could not produce any documents regarding the liquor possessed by him. A case under Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, in a similar drive the police in Palwal district nabbed 11 persons in connection with recovery of illicit liquor in 12 different cases since Monday. Sanjay Kumar, an official of the Police Department, said that various quantities of liquor contained in bottles and quarters were recovered by the police during routine checks.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Palwal