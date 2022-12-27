153 farmers await crop insurance claims in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, December 26

Insurance companies have not settled claims of 153 farmers of the district for crop loss suffered since 2017-18.

“The premium was deducted from my account in 2018-19. After suffering crop losses, I had applied for compensation, but so far I have not received the claim. I have been making rounds of offices, but to no avail,” said a farmer on the condition of anonymity.

Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal said, “I have given a 15-day deadline to insurance companies to clear the dues, otherwise action will be taken against them.”