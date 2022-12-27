153 farmers await crop insurance claims in Kaithal

Kaithal, December 26
Insurance companies have not settled claims of 153 farmers of the district for crop loss suffered since 2017-18.
“The premium was deducted from my account in 2018-19. After suffering crop losses, I had applied for compensation, but so far I have not received the claim. I have been making rounds of offices, but to no avail,” said a farmer on the condition of anonymity.
Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal said, “I have given a 15-day deadline to insurance companies to clear the dues, otherwise action will be taken against them.”
