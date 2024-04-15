18 injured after vehicle hits tree

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 14

Eighteen people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree after a tyre burst in Barara area on Sunday, the police said.

The injured were rushed to CHC Barara from where three critically injured people were referred to a higher medical facility.

Senior Medical Officer Barara Dr Birbal said three of them have been referred for orthopaedic opinion, while remaining were discharged.

Barara police station SHO Gulshan said the injured people, who hail from Kaithal district, were returning after paying obeisance at Trilokpur temple.

