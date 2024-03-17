2 land in police net for theft

Kaithal, March 16
The police yesterday arrested two members of a gang in connection with theft incidents. The suspects were arrested following an investigation into a theft at a house.
The police recovered several number plates, 2-tola gold, Swift Dzire car and fake court stamps of Muktsar, Punjab, said Upasana, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaithal.
The SP said one member of the gang was still absconding.
She said Hardeep, a resident of Sector 19, Kaithal, filed a complaint with the police that he had gone to Shiv Temple with his family members on March 8 and after nearly 30 minuets, he came back and found his house unlocked. In his complaint to the police, he said 15-tola gold, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and a purse of his wife were stolen from the house. Thereafter, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station.
After a probe, Mandeep of Narwana and Sukhmender Singh of Muktsar were arrested from Narwana on Friday, the SP said.
She said Sukhmender was the kingpin of the gang and had a history of involvement in criminal activities. According to the police, he went to jail in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. “The suspects, while committing the crime, used to affix fake number plates to their car to hide their identity," the SP said.
The police said the suspects used to carry a country-made pistol while committing the crime.
