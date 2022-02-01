Rs 25K reward for info on HSSC paper leak accused

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 31

The police have declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for any person who provides information on Parveen (pic), alias Billa, of Alipura village under the Uchana police station in Jind. He is also wanted in a case registered in Kaithal in connection with the paper leak for the post of police constable (male) conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on August 7, 2021.

So far, 68 accused have been arrested in this case, including 11 carrying a reward. Kaithal SP Lokender Singh has recommended a reward of Rs 25,000 on Parveen, alias Billa, which was approved by the Haryana Police. He said the police were making efforts to arrest him. The identity of the person providing the information would be kept secret. —

