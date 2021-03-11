30K animals infected with LSD in 8 dists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

In all, 30,225 animals have been infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) in 2,419 villages of eight districts in the state so far.

Of these, 16,939 animals have recovered, while 211 have died. At present, there are 13,265 active cases of LSD in the state. The affected districts are Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Panchkula.

Vaccination ordered Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officials to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle in seven days

At present, 3 lakh doses of vaccine are available in the state. These will be used in the next two days

5 lakh more doses will be made available in the coming week

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the officials concerned to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle within the next seven days across the state.

At present, 3 lakh doses of vaccination were available in the state, which would be used in the next two days. Apart from that, 5 lakh more doses would be available in the coming week, he said.

Kaushal today presided over a meeting with the DCsvia videoconferencing for discussing the spread of LSD in the state. He said the carcasses should not be left in the open. He emphasised that the district administration should carry out the work of digging up around 10-ft-deep pits for burying the carcasses, so that the disease could not spread further.

Fogging, spraying of disinfectants and proper sanitisation should be ensured at all cowsheds across the state to check breading of flies and mosquitos that act as vectors for the spread of LSD, he said.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to restrict the movement of cowherds from one place to another in their respective districts. There should also be a complete ban on interstate and inter-district movement, the Chief Secretary said.

The services of volunteers and “gau sewaks” should also be utilised for the vaccination of animals. Apart from that, cooperation of faculty, students and interns of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, should also be taken, he added.