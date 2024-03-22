4 arrested with illegal weapons

Yamunanagar, March 21
The district police have arrested four persons in connection with recovery of illegal weapons in the past two days. Four illegal weapons and four live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
The accused have been identified as Chetan of Nachraun village, Rajat of Green Vihar in Jagadhri, Sahil, alias Alvi, and Simranjeet, alias Simma, of Ramkheri village.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said on a tip-off, a team of the CIA-II arrested Chetan of Nachraun village from near the grain market of Radaur town. On another input, a team of the police post, Buria Chungi (Jagadhri), arrested Rajat from Chhachhrauli town.
He said Sahil was lodged in a jail. He said he was taken out on police remand in connection with a criminal case, when he admitted that he had an illegal pistol at his house.
