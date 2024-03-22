4 arrested with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 21

The district police have arrested four persons in connection with recovery of illegal weapons in the past two days. Four illegal weapons and four live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

The accused have been identified as Chetan of Nachraun village, Rajat of Green Vihar in Jagadhri, Sahil, alias Alvi, and Simranjeet, alias Simma, of Ramkheri village.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said on a tip-off, a team of the CIA-II arrested Chetan of Nachraun village from near the grain market of Radaur town. On another input, a team of the police post, Buria Chungi (Jagadhri), arrested Rajat from Chhachhrauli town.

He said Sahil was lodged in a jail. He said he was taken out on police remand in connection with a criminal case, when he admitted that he had an illegal pistol at his house.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar