5-star hotel fined Rs 25K for flouting waste management rules

Gurugram, April 20
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on a five-star hotel for violating the solid waste management rules.
An MC spokesman said a team of the sanitation wing of the civic body went to Westin, a five-star hotel, in Sector 29, for inspection this morning.
The team found that the hotel management was flouting the solid waste management norms. The garbage was not being segregated and there was no arrangement for garbage disposal.
Following the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 is mandatory for bulk waste generators. Under the rules, these entities must make arrangements for disposal of solid waste.
MC Commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Banger said the civic body is carrying out a regular campaign to ensure compliance with the rules. Under this, the MC teams are inspecting various hotels, malls etc. and action is being taken if there is any violation, he said.
