7 hurt in clash at palwal hospital

Our Correspondent

Palwal: Seven persons were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday morning. According to the police sources, 12 to 14 persons, who belonged to two groups and were armed with sticks and other weapons, allegedly assaulted each other on the Civil Hospital premises. A dispute over a property among members of a family, hailing from Bhawana village, is reported to be the main cause behind the clash. The police have collected the CCTV footage but are yet to register an FIR in the case. TNS

Snatcher gets 5-year jail term

Gurugram: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh has sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for snatching. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. A bike-borne miscreant had fled after snatching a gold chain from a woman in Gurugram’s Sector 14 area on March 8 last year. The police had arrested Anil of Rampura village in Shamli district in UP, on the next day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palwal